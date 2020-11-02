Can't connect right now! retry
Maryam Nawaz or Khaleesi? Viral post opens debate on PML-N leader

Monday Nov 02, 2020

LEFT: 'Game of Thrones' character Daenerys Targaryen, more popularly known by her Dothraki title 'Khaleesi' and played by Emilia Clarke. HBO/via REUTERS/Files; RIGHT: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif speaks during a press conference in Karachi, Pakistan, October 19, 2020. AFP/Rizwan Tabassum

KARACHI: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has been making headlines recently, sometimes issuing daring remarks and sitting in solidarity with protesting students, while at other times, causing a stir on social media with her choice of fashion.

A recent post on Twitter, however, compared Maryam to the Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen, more popularly known by her Dothraki title "Khaleesi."

The youngest child of King Aerys II Targaryen, Khaleesi amasses a huge following of Dothraki warriors, who pledge absolute loyalty to her and eventually goes on to challenge the seat of the Seven Kingdoms' power in King's Landing.

The viral Twitter post comparing Maryam Nawaz to Khaleesi, however, has now opened a debate on the PML-N leader's future strategies and whether she would be as great a ruler as Daenerys or fail to achieve her destiny.

A picture of Maryam amid a crowd of fans, the PML-N's political workers, and admirers was shared in the post, alongside another one that featured the Dothraki army swearing fealty to Khaleesi in Game of Thrones.

TOP: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif waves to a crowd of supporters in Karachi, Pakistan; BOTTOM: 'Game of Thrones' character Daenerys Targaryen, more popularly known by her Dothraki title 'Khaleesi' and played by Emilia Clarke, stands in front of her army of warriors. HBO/via REUTERS/Files

"Yeh doosri Benazir hai," one user asked, referring to Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to hold the Prime Minister's office in the Muslim world. "Mother of dragons, breaker of chains," wrote another, referring to Daenerys' loyal pet fire-breathing beasts in the Game of Thrones.

"Which city is Maryam burning to the ground," one social media user asked, wondering what role would her husband, Captain Safdar, play in the future.

Some were downright opposed to the idea, writing: "Just no".

Others asked about the absence of women in the PML-N's rallies as opposed to those held by the ruling party in the past.

In the past, too, she has been compared to Khaleesi, with social media commenting on the way she addresses her supporters or takes jibes at the former ruling party.


