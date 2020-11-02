Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Karachi coronavirus update: District south reports highest number of cases throughout the city

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

A worker disinfects the shoes of a student on his arrival at a school, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. — INP/Files

Karachi reported 289 new coronavirus cases on Monday out of the total 443 infections registered in Sindh, the province's chief minister Murad Ali Shah said.

Coronavirus cases in Karachi saw a decline as compared to Sunday's tally when 367 new infections were reported in the city out of the 480 reported throughout Sindh.

Among the new cases, 90 were reported from Karachi's South District, 83 East, 48 Central, 40 Malir, 18 Korangi, and 10 from West, the chief minister said.

Read more: PM Imran Khan calls NCC meeting as COVID-19 infections surge across Pakistan

Moreover, the total number of cases in Sindh have reached 146,774 after 443 new infections were reported from across the province, with a death toll of 2,633 following two more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the disease.

The chief minister said that 95% of the patients — 138,974 — had recovered from. As many as 195 patients of the virus recovered overnight from the infection.

Coronavirus: second lockdown 'inevitable' as officials fear Pakistan running out of options

Meanwhile, Hyderabad reported 39 new cases, Tando Mohammad Khan 18, Shikarpur 12, Khairpur 10, Dadu eight, Ghotki seven, Jamshoro and Sanghar six each, Thatta five, Shaheed Benazirabad four, Matiari three, Badin two, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas, Naushehroferoze, Sujawal and Umerkot one each. 

PM Imran Khan calls NCC meeting as COVID-19 infections surge 

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a National Coordination Committee meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss the growing trend of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Sources informed Geo News that the premier will be briefed by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on the coronavirus situation.

More From Pakistan:

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets COAS Gen Bajwa

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets COAS Gen Bajwa
Maryam Nawaz or Khaleesi? Viral post opens debate on PML-N leader

Maryam Nawaz or Khaleesi? Viral post opens debate on PML-N leader
PM Imran Khan calls NCC meeting as COVID-19 infections surge across Pakistan

PM Imran Khan calls NCC meeting as COVID-19 infections surge across Pakistan
Foreign students will be exempted from MDCAT only for 2020-21 session, clarifies PMC

Foreign students will be exempted from MDCAT only for 2020-21 session, clarifies PMC

Orange Line train turns into a playground for children in Lahore

Orange Line train turns into a playground for children in Lahore
Watch: 'Rickshaw Gang' becomes active in Karachi's Model Colony

Watch: 'Rickshaw Gang' becomes active in Karachi's Model Colony
Coronavirus: second lockdown 'inevitable' as officials fear Pakistan running out of options

Coronavirus: second lockdown 'inevitable' as officials fear Pakistan running out of options
A peek at Kashmala Tariq's stunning bridal looks

A peek at Kashmala Tariq's stunning bridal looks
Govt studying proposal for electric train from Islamabad Airport to Murree: Fawad

Govt studying proposal for electric train from Islamabad Airport to Murree: Fawad
Karachi earthquake intensity was 4.5, not 3.6; PMD apologises for issuing wrong data

Karachi earthquake intensity was 4.5, not 3.6; PMD apologises for issuing wrong data
Jhelum woman gives birth to quadruplets

Jhelum woman gives birth to quadruplets
GB CEC dismisses criticism over PM Imran Khan's address to public gathering

GB CEC dismisses criticism over PM Imran Khan's address to public gathering

Latest

view all