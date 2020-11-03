Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana has moved out of his home and into a hotel: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana is trying his best to maintain a safe distance from his family 

B-Town actor Ayushmann Khurrana has his scheduled packed these days as he shoots for his next film in his hometown of Chandigarh.

However, in the midst of it all, the Luka Chuppi star is trying his best to maintain a safe distance from his family to keep them protected from the threat of coronavirus.

During an interview with Eastern Eye, the actor revealed that instead of living in his own house in his hometown, he has been staying at a hotel.

“I have been extremely cautious throughout the pandemic and taken every possible step to not catch the virus and protect my family as well. My wife and kids can never come in harm’s way because of me,” he said.

“Now that I have started to work, my parents in Chandigarh, too, should be safe at all times. Though I want to contribute to restarting the film industry, I also want to safeguard my family from the virus,” he added.

“We all are going to stay there till the end of the schedule. In fact, even when I go to meet my family nowadays, we observe social distance measures and also wear our respective masks. I must admit it feels odd but at the same time, it is extremely important for our safety,” he continued.

“Once the shoot is done with, I will catch up on all the lost time with my family, and I am so looking forward to it. I know that staying at a hotel helps protect my family as well as crew members because we have tried to create a bio-bubble of sorts. In fact, I am getting tested at regular intervals, and it will happen throughout the shoot to keep a constant check on my health,” he said.

More From Bollywood:

Sona Mohapatra berates Mukesh Khanna after he says ‘women should stay at home’

Sona Mohapatra berates Mukesh Khanna after he says ‘women should stay at home’
Inside Aishwarya Rai’s unbreakable bond with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan

Inside Aishwarya Rai’s unbreakable bond with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan
Katrina Kaif showers praises on Shah Rukh Khan as Bollywood King turns 55

Katrina Kaif showers praises on Shah Rukh Khan as Bollywood King turns 55
Real value of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat residence in Mumbai

Real value of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat residence in Mumbai
Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating? Akshay Kumar drops a hint

Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating? Akshay Kumar drops a hint
Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma summoned by NCB but remains 'untraceable'

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma summoned by NCB but remains 'untraceable'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira claims her parents' divorce was 'not a bad thing'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira claims her parents' divorce was 'not a bad thing'
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Diwali celebrations this year owing to Rishi Kapoor's death

Amitabh Bachchan cancels Diwali celebrations this year owing to Rishi Kapoor's death
Shah Rukh Khan once stood up against gangster Abu Salem's incessant threats

Shah Rukh Khan once stood up against gangster Abu Salem's incessant threats
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra back together after she returns from 'Matrix 4' shoot

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra back together after she returns from 'Matrix 4' shoot
Kangana Ranaut gets an earful after slamming ‘Mirzapur’ for glorification of criminals

Kangana Ranaut gets an earful after slamming ‘Mirzapur’ for glorification of criminals
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are now parents to a baby boy

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are now parents to a baby boy

Latest

view all