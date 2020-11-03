'Moment to ponder': Sindh govt spokesperson warns against increasing coronavirus cases

Beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program gathered without social distancing in Hyderabad. — PPI/Files

Spokesperson for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday warned citizens that coronavirus cases were resurging in the province after 521 new cases were reported.



Wahab, in a tweet, said that the coronavirus positivity ratio of the province stood at 6.6% in the last 24 hours.

"Moment to ponder people. Please, please, wear masks," he urged the citizens.

The spokesperson's comments came after six more COVID-19 patients lost their lives.

According to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, the province's virus death toll now stands at 2,639, translating into a 1.8% death rate.

The chief minister said that the province had registered a total of 147,295 coronavirus cases and of them, 95%, or 139,276 patients, had recovered.

The chief minister said that out of the 521 new cases, the major chunk, 379, was recorded in Karachi. The city's District East registered 143 cases, South 118, Central 70, Korangi 23, Malir 19, and District West six.

Moreover, Hyderabad recorded 28 cases, Kambar 11, Jamshoro eight, Umerkot six, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal seven each, Shikarpur and Jacobabad five each, Sukkur and Tando Allahayar four each, Badin three, Matiari, Naushehroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta two each, Khairpur and Larkana one each.