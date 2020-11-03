Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Web Desk

'Moment to ponder': Sindh govt spokesperson warns against increasing coronavirus cases

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program gathered without social distancing in Hyderabad. — PPI/Files

Spokesperson for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday warned citizens that coronavirus cases were resurging in the province after 521 new cases were reported.

Wahab, in a tweet, said that the coronavirus positivity ratio of the province stood at 6.6% in the last 24 hours.

"Moment to ponder people. Please, please, wear masks," he urged the citizens.

The spokesperson's comments came after six more COVID-19 patients lost their lives.

Karachi coronavirus update: District south reports highest number of cases throughout the city

According to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, the province's virus death toll now stands at 2,639, translating into a 1.8% death rate. 

The chief minister said that the province had registered a total of 147,295 coronavirus cases and of them, 95%, or 139,276 patients, had recovered.

The chief minister said that out of the 521 new cases, the major chunk, 379, was recorded in Karachi. The city's District East registered 143 cases, South 118, Central 70, Korangi 23, Malir 19, and District West six.

Coronavirus: Pakistan cannot afford another lockdown, says PM Imran Khan

Moreover, Hyderabad recorded 28 cases, Kambar 11, Jamshoro eight, Umerkot six, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal seven each, Shikarpur and Jacobabad five each, Sukkur and Tando Allahayar four each, Badin three, Matiari, Naushehroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta two each, Khairpur and Larkana one each.

More From Pakistan:

Disclosing assets of top NAB bosses 'against public interest', rules PIC

Disclosing assets of top NAB bosses 'against public interest', rules PIC
Ehsaas programme officer arrested for allegedly raping minor girl

Ehsaas programme officer arrested for allegedly raping minor girl
Indian troops' firing along LoC leaves 45-year-old injured: ISPR

Indian troops' firing along LoC leaves 45-year-old injured: ISPR
Coronavirus: Pakistan cannot afford another lockdown, says PM Imran Khan

Coronavirus: Pakistan cannot afford another lockdown, says PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan announces reduced energy costs for industrial sector

PM Imran Khan announces reduced energy costs for industrial sector
Education ministers to decide about school closure, winter vacations on Nov 5

Education ministers to decide about school closure, winter vacations on Nov 5
Arzoo Raja case: 44-year-old suspect sent on 3-day physical remand

Arzoo Raja case: 44-year-old suspect sent on 3-day physical remand
PML-N lawmaker says met Buzdar 'months ago'

PML-N lawmaker says met Buzdar 'months ago'
Firdous Ashiq Awan stands accused of contempt, should not be in cabinet, Punjab AG says

Firdous Ashiq Awan stands accused of contempt, should not be in cabinet, Punjab AG says
COVID-19 resurge: PM Imran Khan to chair NCC meeting today

COVID-19 resurge: PM Imran Khan to chair NCC meeting today
PM Imran Khan reiterates introducing uniform curriculum to eliminate class divide

PM Imran Khan reiterates introducing uniform curriculum to eliminate class divide
Bilawal Bhutto says PPP manifesto not made on others’ whims

Bilawal Bhutto says PPP manifesto not made on others’ whims

Latest

view all