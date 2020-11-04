Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Pakistanis on Twitter find the funny side to the US Election 2020

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

This combination of pictures created on November 4, 2020 shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020.-AFP 

The polls have now closed and the results are rolling in what is being dubbed as the most “historic” election in the recent history of the United States.

In breathless TV coverages, political analysts lay out predictions, while the world watches, glued to its television sets.

Live coverage of US Election 2020

But for some on Pakistan's social media, the US election is the butt of all election jokes.

Here are some of the hilarious tweets that are sure to distract you from the tense US polls:

A Pakistani touch to the US campaign

A Twitterati thought to combine the Opposition’s anti-government rallies in Pakistan and Donald Trump's dance with the PPP's anthem and that's all you need to see today.

Donald... Sharif?

As polls come to an end in the US, one Twitter user shared a screenshot of Donald Trump tweeting: "Vote ko izzat dou," or "respect the vote" — a popular chant of Pakistan's former ruling party, the PML-N.

Pssst, don't worry, that's a doctored image. Hah!

A map of where?

When Donald Trump Junior tweeted his prediction of how the US polls will turn out, he mistook the US for the world. A map he shared on Twitter showed Pakistan in the red camp, while India turned blue.

We are still scratching our heads over this one.

Oh the RTS

Then there were comparisons between the 2018 election in Pakistan and the 2020 election in America. Jokes abounded about how the vote count system could crash in the United States, the same way the Result Transmission System (RTS) broke down during Pakistan’s 2018 polls.

Undecided vs decided Pakistanis

A Twitterati pointed out the irony of Pakistanis who take little interest in their own election but keenly follow the US polls.

Seeing the polls coming to an end, both Trump and Biden took to addressing their supporters at night and, needless to say, this happened:

'White man'

But at the end of the day, the real question comes down to this:


