Bollywood
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Saif Ali Khan thinks Ibrahim is ready to make an entry in Bollywood

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Saif Ali Khan thinks Ibrahim is ready to make an entry in Bollywood

Bollywood fans have been waiting for the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's song Ibrahim Ali Khan after his sister Sara Ali Khan received an overwhelming response upon her entry into the industry. 

Opening up about that possibility, the Tanhaji actor spoke about his son entering the industry soon, claiming that he is ready.

In an interview with Spotboye, Saif said: "Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess.

“Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for,” he added.

Earlier in an interview, Saif had spoken about launching Ibrahim as well, as he said: “I don’t know if I will launch him.”

“It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job,” he continued.

“No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway,” he added. 

