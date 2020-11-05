Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Nov 05 2020
Kangana Ranaut slapped with defamation sued by Javed Akhtar

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Javed Akhtar sued Kangana Ranaut for her defamatory statements that she made against him 

B-Town actor Kangana Ranaut has found herself embroiled in more legal trouble after Javed Akhtar filed a libel suit against her. 

Akhtar sued the Queen actor for her defamatory statements that she made against him on multiple news channels.

He filed the criminal complained before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate and sought action against the star for defaming him with baseless comments.

Earlier in an interview, Kangana had shared that Akhtar had “threatened” her to not mess with the family of actor Hrithik Roshan and went on to allege that he had further tried to intimidate her through gunshots near her home in Manali.

“Javed Akhtar called me to his house and said that Rakesh Roshan and family are big people. If you do not apologise to them, then you will not be able to go anywhere,” she had said.

“They will put you in jail, and you will have no choice but to harm yourself. You can even think of suicide. He said all these things to me. Why did they think that if I do not apologise to Hrithik Roshan, then I will commit suicide? He shouted at me. Angry too. I had a cucumber sitting at his house,” she added. 

