A dozen Lahore students left with horrific injuries after speeding truck rams into school bus

Twelve students are being treated in Lahore's hospitals after a speeding dumper truck rammed into their school bus. Geo News/via Geo.tv

The following story contains descriptions of violent injuries to children. Reader discretion is advised.

LAHORE: At least two students' arms were detached from their bodies as a dumper truck rammed into a school bus here on the city's Raiwind Road early Thursday morning, in an accident that left 12 pupils grievously injured in total.



One of the 12 students is reported to be in critical condition, while another has sustained serious head injuries. The two students whose arms were severed are both girls and aged 11 and 13.

The medical superintendent at Jinnah Hospital Lahore said the girls' arms had been badly maimed and could no longer be reattached to their bodies.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, a speeding dumper truck hit a school bus which was on its way to a private welfare school near Pajian.

Four of the injured people, including a teacher, were shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore following the accident, whereas five students were administered first aid on the spot and sent home.



Eyewitnesses said the dumper truck was being driven recklessly fast.

Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi has ordered a probe into the accident.

