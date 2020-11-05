Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 05 2020
PCB to announce squad for New Zealand tour on Nov 11: sources

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Sources say Head Coach Misbah ul Haq has asked officials to send him the performance report of players after the end of the second round of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce a squad for the team’s tour to New Zealand on November 11, sources told Geo News.

According to sources, Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq has asked officials to send him the performance report of players after the end of the second round of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. They also added that Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed will be included in the squad as players.

The sources have said that the squad will include players for the Pakistan team and Pakistan Shaheens and will be available for each other throughout the tour.

Pakistan will play three T20 matches and two Tests against New Zealand from December 18 to January 7.

In September, the New Zealand government had green-lit the West Indies and Pakistan to tour the country.

