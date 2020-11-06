Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Nov 06 2020
Gauahar Khan, winner of 'Bigg Boss 7', gets engaged to Zaid Darbar

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are expected to tie the knot in December this year

Winner of Bigg Boss season 7, Gauahar Khan, got engaged to boyfriend Zaid Darbar.

The model unleashed a wave of elation over her fans when she announced she is engaged to Zaid, son of famous music director Ismail Darbar, in an endearing Instagram post.

Zaid and Gauahar took to their handles to post a picture together surrounded by 'she said yes' balloons.

They captioned the posts with ring emoji.

View this post on Instagram

️ @zaid_darbar

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on

Earlier when Zaid's father Ismail was asked about his son dating the Bigg Boss champion, he told India Today, "Since I am a father, it is obvious that I would bring a daughter-in-law too. Gone are those days when parents would look for a daughter-in-law, now our children just say ‘daddy, I like this girl,’ and we have to listen to them and support their choice.

"So, I don’t have any problem with my son and daughter-in-law. My children aren’t that much open with me. If Zaid comes and tells me that he wants to get married, then I will get them married," Ismail added.

Zaid and Gauahar are expected to tie the knot in December this year. 

