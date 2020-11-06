Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 06 2020
Famous mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien calls on COAS

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien. Photo: DG ISPR Twitter

RAWALPINDI: Vanessa O'Brien, the famous woman mountaineer, called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Friday.

Vanessa is the only woman ever to climb to the world's highest point at Mount Everest and also dive to the world's deepest point the Challenger Deep. She had also carried the Pakistan flag to the peak.
The DG ISPR, in an official tweet, said that during their meeting, Gen Bajwa appreciated Vanessa's achievements and thanked her for promoting Pakistan as its goodwill ambassador.

The ISPR tweet stated: "Ms Vanessa O'Brien met #COAS. She is the only woman ever to climb 2 the world’s highest pt Mount Everest & dive 2 world’s deepest pt Challenger Deep, also carrying Pak flag. COAS appreciated her achievements & thanked her 4 promoting Pak as a goodwill ambassador".


