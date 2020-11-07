Shoaib Akhtar shares cute picture of son on birthday

The Rawalpindi express took to Instagram to wish his son on his first birthday. Photo: Instagram

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday took to social media to wish his son Muhammad Mikaeel Ali on his fourth birthday.

“Birthday boy having a rocking day. Happy birthday beta,” said the Rawalpindi Express along with a cute picture of his son sitting on his toy car.

The former Pakistani fast bowler also called him the “Little Pindi Express” in the birthday wish.



Earlier, at the stroke of midnight, the Rawalpindi Express also shared an adorable video of his son Mikael and wishing him happy birthday.

In the video, a woman can be heard telling Mikael to read his lesson, but to the kid instead gave his cute laugh.





