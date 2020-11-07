Gandapur's sexist remarks about Maryam Nawaz's 'beauty' draw widespread condemnation

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur made several sexist remarks targeted at Maryam Nawaz during a political gathering on Saturday, claiming that the PML-N’s leaders “beauty” was "due to the surgeries she got using taxpayers’ money".



“She is beautiful, I will speak the truth. But listen to this as well — she spent tens of millions on surgeries during Nawaz Sharif’s two governments, using your tax money to 'fix' herself,” Gandapur said while addressing a rally in Gilgit-Baltistan's Shigar.

“This beauty is also because of your money,” said the federal minister.

Turning towards the crowd, Gandapur said that if he “picks anyone from the crowd” and spends "just a little bit of taxpayer money" on them, then they will also turn into “Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise”.

'A rotten minister from a rotten system'

Responding to Gandapur, PML-N’s Rana Sanullah said that the “selected lot” are in fear of an “unarmed girl”.



“A single girl has shaken the entire vote-stealing government,” said Sanaullah.

He added that one can expect this “dirty mentality” from a “rotten system’s rotten minister”.

“To [make] personal attacks is proof of their political failure and moral bankruptcy,” said the PML-N leader.

He added that "people with a sick mentality — who steal sugar, wheat and votes — have nothing for the people of Gilgit Baltistan".

Social media slams Gandapur for statement

The statement also received some well-deserved condemnation on social media, with many users slamming the federal minister for the language used by him.



