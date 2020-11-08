Ranveer Singh fans swoon over his new buffed up look

Can't connect right now! retry
Ranveer Singh was spotted out and about today, debuting a completely new and beefed up look

It looks like Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh had been making the best of the past couple of months spent under a lockdown.

The 83 actor was spotted out and about today, debuting a completely new and beefed up look, making all of his fans swoon over him.

The actor gave a glimpse of his muscular frame himself as well as he turned to his Instagram with some swoon-worthy photos where he donned a yellow T-shirt as he looked down.

“Back under the arclights,” he wrote.

Back under the arclights

The actor will next been seen in Kabir Khan’s film 83, alongside his wife Deepika Padukone. The film after an initial release date of December was pushed back to next year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

