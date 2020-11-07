'Bilawal's comments to be discussed at PDM's Sunday meet'

A file photo of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) and Maryam Nawaz (R) at the APC held earlier this year.

ISLAMABAD: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's comments on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's Gujranwala and Quetta statements will be a topic of discussion at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) moot on Sunday.

According to The News, the 12-party alliance would devise a strategy to deal with the eventuality of a response by the government including crackdowns on workers or leaders at any point in time during the movement.

The host, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will take PDM colleague into confidence on some parties' desires to join the alliance, sources told The News.

The publication said PDM will also discuss federal government's alleged defiance of electoral laws and pre-poll rigging ahead of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) legislative assembly elections - including Prime Minister Imran Khan announcing provisional provincial status for the northern region.



It is unlikely that Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal would attend the meeting due to the GB campaign trail. Sources told The News, PDM will also discuss inflation, worsening law and order situation and other matters.

The impact of US polls’ outcome on the regional as well international situation would also be discussed by the PDM leaders in an informal way.