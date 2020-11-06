Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Was blindsided by Nawaz Sharif's statement about top army leadership: Bilawal Bhutto

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said 

ISLAMABAD: PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto said that he was "blindsided" when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif named military leadership in a Pakistan Democratic Moment rally last month, BBC Urdu reported Friday.

Reflecting on PML-N supremo’s controversial statement to name military leadership in his Gujranwala speech, Bilawal said it was the former premier’s personal prerogative.

Admitting being shocked by the speech, Bilawal hoped Nawaz would soon reveal evidence to support the statement. “We avoid such comments during public gatherings. No one person can be held responsible for bringing Imran Khan to power.”

More to follow...

