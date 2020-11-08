Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Karachi residents fined Rs22,000 in total for not wearing masks in public

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

A vendor selling facemasks waits for customer along on the streets of Karachi on June 8, 2020. (AFP/File)

KARACHI: Forty-four residents of two districts were fined Rs44,000 in total on Saturday for not wearing masks in public, reported The News.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has directed authorities to fine residents not wearing Rs500.

Read more: Coronavirus: Karachi administrator proposes Rs1,000 fine for not wearing a mask

Moreover, 12 businesses have also been sealed while three others have been fined Rs20,000 in the city's central and south districts during routine inspections to check violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karachi Central District

On Friday, District Central Deputy Commissioner Bux Dharejo had ordered sealing four wedding halls, a shop and two hotels in his jurisdiction, besides fining 28 people Rs14,000 for not wearing masks.

Dharejo said that 13,000 masks were distributed among people and they were counselled on the importance of wearing them during the pandemic. Speaking to The News, he said that more than fines, talking to people helped get the message across.

Read more: Pakistan Medical Association warns of second wave of coronavirus

“When we tell them that wearing masks will not only keep them safe but also their loved ones, they understand and vow to wear masks the next time.”

As for the fines, he said that they were mostly collected in markets from shopkeepers and customers who were not wearing them. “When the public doesn’t listen to reason, we’ll be left with no option but to fine them.”

South district

District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar inspected 38 restaurants, issued warnings to 17 and sealed two on Saturday for not adhering to the coronavirus safety guidelines.

The same day he visited three schools and ended up sealing one,  issuing a warning to another. A bakery was also sealed and a milk shop was fined Rs5,000. A travel agency in the district was fined Rs5,000, two garment shops were fined Rs10,000 and a cinema was sealed. Sixteen people were also fined Rs8,000 for not wearing masks.

Sodhar said the Pakistan American Cultural Centre (PACC) was sealed after an inspection by the district administration found that no social distancing was being observed there and hardly any member of the audience was wearing a mask, while the programme being conducted had extended beyond the 10 pm deadline.

Due to the fear of the second wave of the novel coronavirus hitting Karachi, the commissioner’s office on Friday made wearing masks in public compulsory across the city. Shallwani directed all the six deputy commissioners of the city to make sure that citizens wear masks in public.

He had ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure that citizens wear masks when they are outside their homes. For those found without masks, he directed the deputy commissioners to take action against them and fine them Rs500 each.

Originally published in The News

More From Pakistan:

Opposition’s remarks about first lady worse than Amin Ali Gandapur’s statement: Shibli Faraz

Opposition’s remarks about first lady worse than Amin Ali Gandapur’s statement: Shibli Faraz
Bank harassment case: Mazari says employee fired, arrested

Bank harassment case: Mazari says employee fired, arrested
Sindh Rangers to launch app aimed at creating intelligence network in Karachi

Sindh Rangers to launch app aimed at creating intelligence network in Karachi
Bilawal Bhutto's statement being distorted to break up PDM, says Maryam Nawaz

Bilawal Bhutto's statement being distorted to break up PDM, says Maryam Nawaz
Suspected Karachi robber beaten to death by enraged crowd

Suspected Karachi robber beaten to death by enraged crowd

PM Imran Khan congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on winning US election 2020

PM Imran Khan congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on winning US election 2020
Chaudhry Shujaat's health improving at Lahore's Services Hospital: Dr Amjad

Chaudhry Shujaat's health improving at Lahore's Services Hospital: Dr Amjad
Okara woman allegedly gang-raped after being kidnapped at gunpoint

Okara woman allegedly gang-raped after being kidnapped at gunpoint
Coronavirus: Islamabad authorities seal NUST, NUD, FAST, and NUML depts

Coronavirus: Islamabad authorities seal NUST, NUD, FAST, and NUML depts
Gandapur's sexist remarks about Maryam Nawaz's 'beauty' draw widespread condemnation

Gandapur's sexist remarks about Maryam Nawaz's 'beauty' draw widespread condemnation
BIEK to announce HSC 2nd year Commerce and Arts (Private), Arts (Regular) results on Monday

BIEK to announce HSC 2nd year Commerce and Arts (Private), Arts (Regular) results on Monday
'No longer with PML-N': Abdul Qadir Baloch says cannot be part of group that speaks against the army

'No longer with PML-N': Abdul Qadir Baloch says cannot be part of group that speaks against the army

Latest

view all