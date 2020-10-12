Pakistan Medical Association warns of second wave of coronavirus

LAHORE: Amid rising positivity rate in the country which has now crossed 2%, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has warned the authorities and the general public about the foreseeable second spike of coronavirus, which is likely to start from educational institutions as it happened in US, India and Iran.

“Unfortunately, the government’s response so far is limited to the issuance of notifications of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), whose implementation is non-existent anywhere including schools,” said the PMA office-bearers while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

They said that the winter has arrived and schools have opened, and any carelessness on part of the government and the public might trigger a second spike of coronavirus in the country.

“However, the situation on the ground is entirely opposite as no precautions were being observed in schools, which were opened in congested buildings,” they regretted.

They said PMA was concerned about the situation that might lead to a second spike of coronavirus and demanded of the government to act beyond lip-service and ensure implementation of SOPs.

“We appeal to the people to adhere to the SOPs and observe caution, limit movement and take precautions to save themselves and their loved ones from Covid-19 pandemic, which may prove to be even more fatal,” they added.

Positivity rate crosses 2%

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar expressed concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, saying that the government has started imposing smart lockdown again to contain the spread of the pandemic.

In a tweet, Asad Umar who also chairs the meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on coronavirus, said that during previous six weeks, the average positivity ratio of COVID was under 2%, however, in the outgoing week, the positivity rate went above 2% that was a matter of concern.

In order to avoid the increase in COVID-19 cases, the minister said, the authorities have already imposed mini smart lockdown in Islamabad, Karachi, and Azad Kashmir.

Besides, he informed that the administration has also been directed to ensure protective measures across the country.

He, however, pointed out that as before, the success was not possible without the cooperation of the public.