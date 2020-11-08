Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
AFP

Washington almost runs out of champagne as people celebrate Joe Biden’s win

By
AFP

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

             US Presidential Election 2020 winner Joe Biden speaks to an audience. AFP

Joe Biden´s win in the election to become the 46th President of the United States on Saturday was celebrated across the country by Democrat supporters, leading to a shortage of champagne in the capital Washington as some stores almost ran out of stock.

It seemed many were ready to toast an end to a tumultuous four years under President Donald Trump.

Calvert and Woodley, known for its selection of wines from around the world, sold up to 75 per cent more bottles than a usual Saturday, according to store employees.

Store salesman Mark, who did not provide his last name, said hundreds of bottles had been sold.

"People want to celebrate," he said.

His colleague Janis said, "I bought 20 for myself."

Dressed in a Biden-Harris t-shirt and with a Biden-Harris sign in her hand, Juanita was one of the many customers in search of the bubbly.

"I´m so happy. It´s an amazing day for democracy," she said while choosing a bottle.

At Magruder´s, a wine shop in the residential district of Chevy Chase in business since 1845, the shelves were emptied quickly and employees had to fetch reserve cases of champagne.

"People buy two or three bottles. It´s very unusual," said a cashier. "People are so happy today."

And they were obviously not concerned with the price. Bottles of champagne typically sell for around $40 dollars (33 euros) to start.

More From World:

UAE relaxes Islamic laws, allows alcohol consumption

UAE relaxes Islamic laws, allows alcohol consumption
Cheers, dancing and masks: Democrats elated at Joe Biden's US election victory

Cheers, dancing and masks: Democrats elated at Joe Biden's US election victory
Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff to make history as first US 'second gentleman'

Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff to make history as first US 'second gentleman'
Joe Biden — a life's work in Washington

Joe Biden — a life's work in Washington
World reacts to president-elect Joe Biden's win

World reacts to president-elect Joe Biden's win
Donald Trump: The wrecking ball who came to 'fix' America

Donald Trump: The wrecking ball who came to 'fix' America
US election 2020: As Joe Biden wins, Donald Trump joins rare club of defeated presidents

US election 2020: As Joe Biden wins, Donald Trump joins rare club of defeated presidents
Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker, actor's 'Funny Boy' nominated for Oscar

Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker, actor's 'Funny Boy' nominated for Oscar
Slapping children declared illegal in Scotland

Slapping children declared illegal in Scotland
Renowned Quran reciter from Sudan Shaykh Nurayn Muhammad Siddeeq dies in tragic accident

Renowned Quran reciter from Sudan Shaykh Nurayn Muhammad Siddeeq dies in tragic accident

Man marries himself in lavish ceremony after fiance's last minute refusal

Man marries himself in lavish ceremony after fiance's last minute refusal
Trump’s ‘special treatment’ on Twitter at stake if he loses US Election 2020

Trump’s ‘special treatment’ on Twitter at stake if he loses US Election 2020

Latest

view all