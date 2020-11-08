Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 08 2020
Jannat Mirza returns to Pakistan, asks fans to pray for her

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Pakistan’s newest social media sensation posted details of her flight from Tokyo and urged fans to remember her in prayers. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The celebrated Tiktoker Jannat Mirza has left her fans all excited as she broke the news of her return to Pakistan on Sunday after a hiatus of months.

Taking to her Instagram story, Pakistan’s newest social media sensation posted details of her flight from Tokyo and urged fans to remember her in prayers.

She also shared how she will miss the Japanese capital city the most.

Read more: On crushes, family and return to Pakistan: Jannat Mirza opens up to fans on Instagram

Recently, during an interactive session with fans, Mirza revealed that she is scheduled to visit Pakistan in November.

However, opening up about why she permanently wants to shift to Japan, the TikTok star said that despite Pakistan being a beautiful country and really close to her heart, she does not like the mentality of most Pakistanis, who often criticise her for her content on TikTok.

Read more: Jannat Mirza reveals why she is moving to Japan

Mirza rose to fame in the country through the video-sharing app and amassed a staggering following in a short span.

She is also the first TikTok user to hit over 10 million fans in Pakistan.

