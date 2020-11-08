Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

'Druzhba V': Pakistan-Russia special forces join hands for counterterrorism exercise

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Twitter/DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR)/via Geo.tv

RAWALPINDI: The special forces of Pakistan and the Russian Federation joined hands for a two-week counterterrorism exercise, 'Druzhba V,' the military's media wing said Sunday.

In an update on Twitter, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Druzhba V opening ceremony was held at Tarbela earlier today.

"Pak-Russian Federation Special Forces are participating in two weeks long counterterrorism exercise," the statement added. "National anthems of both countries were played at the start of the ceremony."

The ceremony was attended by the Russian ambassador to Pakistan, Danila Ganich, the ISPR added.

As per the statement, senior officials from the armies of Pakistan and Russia were present on the occasion.

Russia's special forces contingent arrives in Pakistan

The Russian special forces had arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a two-week long military training aimed at sharing the experiences of both the armies in the counter-terrorism domain.

Explaining the purpose behind the foreign team's visit, the ISPR said sky diving and hostage rescue operations would be the highlights of Druzhba V.

The first-ever joint exercise between Islamabad and Moscow took place in 2016, while in September, a contingent of the Pakistan armed forces participated in the opening ceremony of a multinational military exercise, named Kavkaz-2020, held in Russia's Astrakhan.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore man strangles daughters to death for wanting to marry by choice, say police

Lahore man strangles daughters to death for wanting to marry by choice, say police
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi aka Aykiz 'not happy' at Pakistani fans trolling her

Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi aka Aykiz 'not happy' at Pakistani fans trolling her
Coronavirus: Certain Islamabad subsectors to go under lockdown from tomorrow

Coronavirus: Certain Islamabad subsectors to go under lockdown from tomorrow
UHS MDCAT syllabus 2020: Lahore court dismisses student's plea over PMC curriculum

UHS MDCAT syllabus 2020: Lahore court dismisses student's plea over PMC curriculum
Opposition’s remarks about first lady worse than Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement: Shibli Faraz

Opposition’s remarks about first lady worse than Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement: Shibli Faraz
Coronavirus: Karachi residents fined Rs22,000 in total for not wearing masks in public

Coronavirus: Karachi residents fined Rs22,000 in total for not wearing masks in public
Islamabad bank harassment case: Mazari says employee fired, arrested

Islamabad bank harassment case: Mazari says employee fired, arrested
Sindh Rangers to launch app aimed at creating intelligence network in Karachi

Sindh Rangers to launch app aimed at creating intelligence network in Karachi
Bilawal Bhutto's statement being distorted to break up PDM, says Maryam Nawaz

Bilawal Bhutto's statement being distorted to break up PDM, says Maryam Nawaz
Suspected Karachi robber beaten to death by enraged crowd

Suspected Karachi robber beaten to death by enraged crowd

PM Imran Khan congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on winning US election 2020

PM Imran Khan congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on winning US election 2020

Latest

view all