Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan congratulates Joe Biden as he steps into his ‘Coolie No 1’ avatar

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Varun Dhawan dropped a sidesplitting video of the president on his Instagram page

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has extended his felicitations to US president-elect Joe Biden through a hilarious post.

Bringing forth his character from David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1, the actor posted an amusing photo of himself donning a suit with the US flag printed over it.

"KUNWAR- BIDEN 2020. Hamare naye dost @joebiden congratulation #presidentno1 #kunwarsaab #coolieno1 coming soon,” he wrote.

Earlier this year when Donald Trump paid a visit to India, the Student of the Year actor dropped a sidesplitting video of the president on his Instagram page and referred to him as his childhood friend.

More From Bollywood:

Karan Johar didn't like Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I was Team Aamir Khan’

Karan Johar didn't like Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I was Team Aamir Khan’
Katrina Kaif looks elegant as she rocks sari for new photo-shoot

Katrina Kaif looks elegant as she rocks sari for new photo-shoot
Kangana Ranaut thinks Kamala Harris will run the show while Biden 'won't last a year'

Kangana Ranaut thinks Kamala Harris will run the show while Biden 'won't last a year'
Ranveer Singh fans swoon over his new buffed up look

Ranveer Singh fans swoon over his new buffed up look
Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar’s comeback: ‘I’m tired of fighting this system’

Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar’s comeback: ‘I’m tired of fighting this system’
Deepika Padukone loses her cool at a photographer chasing her car

Deepika Padukone loses her cool at a photographer chasing her car
Abhishek Bachchan recalls the advice Shah Rukh Khan had for his career

Abhishek Bachchan recalls the advice Shah Rukh Khan had for his career
Abhishek Bachchan quashes nepotism claims, says Amitabh never made a film for him

Abhishek Bachchan quashes nepotism claims, says Amitabh never made a film for him
Gauahar Khan, winner of 'Bigg Boss 7', gets engaged to Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan, winner of 'Bigg Boss 7', gets engaged to Zaid Darbar
Hrithik Roshan heading towards Hollywood?

Hrithik Roshan heading towards Hollywood?

Kangana Ranaut slapped with defamation sued by Javed Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut slapped with defamation sued by Javed Akhtar
'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Raaz taken into custody after molesting female crew member

'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Raaz taken into custody after molesting female crew member

Latest

view all