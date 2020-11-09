Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 09 2020
Market rate: Currency rates on November 9

Monday Nov 09, 2020

KARACHI: The United States Dollar is being bought at Rs158.8, and sold at Rs159.6 at the opening of trading day in Pakistan's currency market on Monday, November 9.

The rates of currencies including the Saudi Riyal, British Pound, UAE Dirham in the open market today are listed below. 

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar112114.5
Canadian Dollar119121
China Yuan24.0524.2
Euro186188.5
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal42.743.2
UAE Dirham42.743.2
UK Pound Sterling206.5210.5
US Dollar158.8159.6

