Market rate: Currency rates on November 9

KARACHI: The United States Dollar is being bought at Rs158.8, and sold at Rs159.6 at the opening of trading day in Pakistan's currency market on Monday, November 9.

The rates of currencies including the Saudi Riyal, British Pound, UAE Dirham in the open market today are listed below.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

