Karan Johar didn't like Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I was Team Aamir Khan’

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar have teamed up for a number of big films.

And while the two have appeared to be fans of one another, turns out the Koffee with Karan host had actually been Team Aamir Khan initially.

An unearthed statement of the director had been making rounds on social media where he says that the King of Bollywood often tends to ‘overact.’

He wrote in his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy: “Shah Rukh came in 1991, and I wasn’t a fan of his at all. Ironically, I liked him the least. But Apoorva (Mehta, Karan’s friend and now Dharma Productions’ CEO) did.”

“I was Team Aamir and he was Team Shah Rukh. There were girls who were obsessed with Shah Rukh and there were people like me who were mad about Aamir,” he said further.

“I was not a Shah Rukh Khan fan because I thought he overacted. I didn’t like him in Deewana. And Apoorva used to say: ‘Aamir is so boring, what do you like about him?’ We had these fights about Aamir and Shah Rukh as if they were our relatives and we had to take up cudgels on their behalf. They were very passionate fights,” he added.