Trump campaign’s ‘voter fraud hotline’ gets flooded by prank calls

A Reuters file image of Donald Trump

The Trump campaign’s hotline, which has been set up to collect reports of alleged voter fraud, has been flooded with prank calls.

As reported by ABC News, the trend of prank calling the hotline was started on social media networks such as TikTok and Twitter.

The campaign staff that is running the hotline have reported receiving calls where people laugh and make fun of Trump’s loss before hanging up. Some hotline staff members have also received “disturbing, unsolicited adult messages" confirms the report.



In response, Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump took to his Twitter account and wrote that the Democratic Party is responsible for spamming the hotline in a bid “to bog down the thousands of complaints we are receiving! Wonder what they have to hide.”





