Military officials to give national security briefing to parliamentary leaders on Wednesday

Invitations have been sent to parliamentary leaders of all parties, leaders of AJK, GB and other important government officials. Photo: File

Military officials will brief parliamentary leaders of both the upper and lower houses on Wednesday on national security issues, according to a statement issued by the National Assembly.

The military officials will brief the parliamentarians in a meeting called by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who will also be the chair. The meeting will take place in the Committee Room Number 2 at 2pm.

According to the NA's Twitter account, invitations have been sent to PTI’s Parliamentary leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MMA’s Asad Mahmood and PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Furthermore, BNP-M’s Akhtar Mengal, MQM’s Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddqui and BAP’s Khalid Hussain Mangi have also been invited.

The NA also said that invitations have been sent out to GDA’s Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehar, Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and ANP’s Amir Haider Azam Khan.

From Senate, invites have been sent to Mushahidullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Mir Akber Ahmed, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haderi, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Sirajul Haq, Sitara Ayaz, Dr Jahanzaib Jamaldini, Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Aurangzeb Khan.

The NA further said that federal ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz. PM’s adviser Babar Awan and SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf have also been asked to attend the session.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Khalid Javed, interim CM of GB Mir Afzal, AJK President Masood Khan and AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider have also been sent special invitations.