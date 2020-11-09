Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 09 2020
Sania Mirza arrives in Karachi to root for Shoaib Malik in PSL 2020

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza has arrived in Karachi to show support to her husband, former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik who will be participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, Geo Super reported.

The league will commence on Saturday, November 14, after a gap of eight months. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak due to which the league had to be temporarily suspended, Malik — who plays for Peshawar Zalmi — was the highest run-getter for his team along with Haider Ali (239 runs each)

Since then, however, Zalmi was barely able to make the play-offs by finishing fourth on the points table as they triumphed in just four of their ten matches.

Malik is the first Asian cricketer to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. He married Mirza in 2010.

