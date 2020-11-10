Can't connect right now! retry
WATCH: Azerbaijanis raise Pakistan, Turkey flags to mark National Flag Day

The flags of Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan raised together. — Twitter/Ali_F_Alizada

Azerbaijanis raised Pakistan and Turkey's flags along with theirs to mark the country's National Flag Day on Monday, in an apparent gesture to thank the two countries for their support to Baku in its conflict against Armenia.

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Pakistan said that his country's National Flag Day would be incomplete without the flags of Pakistan and Turkey.

"The #StateFlagDay of Azerbaijan without the flags of brotherly countries would be uncompleted," Alizada said in his tweet.

The country marked its flag's 102nd anniversary on November 9 — today.

Turkey and Pakistan have supported Azerbaijan as it battles Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh that has resulted in several casualties on both sides.

Islamabad has already expressed "deep concern" on the deteriorating security situation in the region after Armenian forces' intensive shelling on the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

The Foreign Office in a statement had said that Pakistan considers attacks on Azerbaijan villages by the Armenian forces as “reprehensible and most unfortunate”.

"Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defence," the FO had said in a statement.

