Katrina Kaif looks stunning in beach wear as she shares new post from Maldives

Katrina Kaif mesmerised her fans as she shared a stunning snap on Instagram, showing her soaking up the sun during a shootout in Maldives.

The Bollywood diva took to Instagram on Monday and shared a stunning snap of herself to win hearts with her true beauty glowing around the blue beach in the Maldives.

In the picture, Katrina is seen enjoying the moments in the broad day light in the multicolour beach wear. She captioned the post: 'So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot.'

Katrina Kaif appears in happy mood during the shooting after staying indoors for a couple of months in wake of ongoing pandemic.



The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is currently in Maldives for shooting and she is, undoubtedly, enjoying her time there.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen working in an upcoming horror comedy Phone Booth with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.