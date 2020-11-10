Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after house raid

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Arjun Rampal was also summoned by NCB after his house was raided on Sunday

Indian actor Arjun Rampal has become the target of authorities in the midst of Bollywood's drug probe that has brought many names under its hold. 

According to a report by ANI, the Rock On star’s residence in Mumbai was raided by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who also summoned him shortly after the raid.

The agency had conducted raids in three areas of the city, Andheri, Khar and Bandra.

The news comes following the arrest of film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife on Sunday after 10 grams of marijuana was found at their Mumbai residence, as per officials.

NCB started the investigation into the matter after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput which revealed details about the industry’s long-standing problem with substance abuse following the arrest of the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. 

