pakistan
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
'Druzhba V': Pakistan-Russia special forces’ joint exercise underway in Tarbela

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Twitter/DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR)/via Geo.tv

The special forces of Pakistan and the Russian Federation are actively engaged in joint counterterrorism exercise 'Druzhba V' in Tarbela, the military's media wing revealed in a Twitter update on Tuesday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wrote that troops from both Pakistan and Russia are busy practising counterterrorism drills and procedures, adding that participants will also partake in rappelling and several other sports activities in addition to the military exercise.

The ISPR also uploaded a video in which soldiers could be seen engaged in vigorous workout sessions.

The Russian special forces had arrived in Pakistan on Thursday, November 5, for a two-week-long military training exercise aimed at sharing the experiences of both armies in the counterterrorism domain.

The official opening ceremony of the exercise was held in Tarbela on Sunday, November 8. Explaining the purpose behind the foreign team's visit, the ISPR stated on Twitter that Druzhba V would focus on sky diving and hostage rescue operations.

The first-ever joint exercise between Islamabad and Moscow took place in 2016, while in September 2020, a contingent of the Pakistani armed forces participated in the opening ceremony of a multinational military exercise, named Kavkaz-2020, held in Russia's Astrakhan.

