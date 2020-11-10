Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan-China conference stresses on learning lessons from Beijing's poverty alleviation measures

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar speaks during the conference. Photo: Video screengrab

Pakistan needs to learn from China's example on how it lifted millions out of poverty, stressed a conference of keynote speakers Tuesday. 

The conference discussed the topic "Poverty Alleviation, Covid-19, and CPEC" and was co-hosted by the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) and Center for Chinese Legal Studies, Lahore University for Management Sciences (LUMS).

Eminent researchers, students and faculty members were treated to an informative discussion on the Poverty Alleviation Strategy of China, with the audience attempting to understand how Pakistan can learn from and employ China’s best practices.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar, was the Chief Guest and Keynote speaker.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee in the Senate of Pakistan & Founding Chairman, PCI, highlighted the importance for Pakistan in learning from China's example when it comes to battling poverty.

By lifting 800 million people out of poverty, China has made history, he said. Senator Mushahid termed the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) as the "most important diplomatic and developmental initiative" of the 21st Century, with CPEC as its pillar.

The keynote speaker, Dr Nishtar praised CPEC and said that it would help in securing employment for a lot of people. "CPEC is a paradigm of growth and it will provide a lot of opportunities in terms of job creation helping to alleviate poverty as well," she said.

She said that the government of Pakistan has got its own poverty alleviation strategy called “Ehsaas Program” which contains 140 actions and programs. Moreover, she said that the government has planned more action plans to be included in the Ehsaas strategy. The prime minister's aide said that due to the novel coronavirus, food insecurity had increased by 18% throughout Pakistan.

She said a Nationwide Digital Survey was being done to evaluate households and the government was keen to include social protection as a fundamental right in the Constitution, with a whole-of-government approach, involving the Federal and provincial governments.

More From Pakistan:

Meera slams media for accusing 'a real-life heroine'

Meera slams media for accusing 'a real-life heroine'
20 dead in Dera Ismail Khan as Qingqi rickshaw falls into canal

20 dead in Dera Ismail Khan as Qingqi rickshaw falls into canal
Karachi Circular Railway to resume operations from Nov 16: Pakistan Railways

Karachi Circular Railway to resume operations from Nov 16: Pakistan Railways
Husband allegedly axes wife to death 2 months after their love marriage

Husband allegedly axes wife to death 2 months after their love marriage
Bilawal Bhutto says he will turn G-B into a province 'within three months'

Bilawal Bhutto says he will turn G-B into a province 'within three months'
ECP releases details of PM Imran Khan's assets

ECP releases details of PM Imran Khan's assets
PM Imran Khan raises issues of Islamophobia, extremism at SCO moot

PM Imran Khan raises issues of Islamophobia, extremism at SCO moot
Rangers, ISI officers involved in 'Karachi incident' removed: Pakistan Army

Rangers, ISI officers involved in 'Karachi incident' removed: Pakistan Army
An uphill battle: Meet the three women contesting general polls in Gilgit-Baltistan

An uphill battle: Meet the three women contesting general polls in Gilgit-Baltistan
Parliamentary briefing on national security postponed

Parliamentary briefing on national security postponed
India's Republic TV in trouble: Ghanshyam Singh arrested days after Arnab detained

India's Republic TV in trouble: Ghanshyam Singh arrested days after Arnab detained
KCR revival: SC issues contempt notice to Pakistan Railways, Sindh govt

KCR revival: SC issues contempt notice to Pakistan Railways, Sindh govt

Latest

view all