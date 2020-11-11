Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan fighting coronavirus 'resolutely and successfully',

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood addresses the regional conference on COVID-19 hosted by China. Photo: File 

Pakistan on Wednesday told a regional conference said that it has been fighting coronavirus “resolutely and successfully” and is adopting all possible measures to “strengthen the existing health system”.

This was stated by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood while delivering remarks at vice ministerial level video conference on COVID-19 Response. The meeting was chaired by Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui with Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka participating in the conference.

The diplomat told the conference that Pakistan’s efforts in fighting coronavirus were also lauded by the WHO chief. He also shared that Pakistan was taking multiple public health, economic and poverty alleviation measures to effectively contain the pandemic.

“Despite COVID-19, Pakistan’s economy had shown signs of recovery and resilience with several key economic indicators being very promising.,” said Mahmood. He also hoped that post-COVID-19, the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will become the “hub of trade and economic activity for the region”.

Read more: Pakistan cannot afford another lockdown, says PM Imran Khan

“Both Pakistan and China, complying with strict SOPs, were taking effective measures to resume trade, flights, and people-to-people exchanges,” said the foreign secretary. He also appreciated the national flag carrier for resuming its weekly commercial flights to China and hoped that Beijing will soon allow Pakistani students to return to the country.

The Pakistani official also repeated that a coronavirus vaccine should be declared a “global public good when it is developed it should be “made available on an equitable basis”. 

He also shared Pakistan and China’s collaboration in the Phase-III clinical trials of the vaccine was progressing well. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to support the idea of ‘Health Silk Road’ to deepen cooperation in the health sector.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan to chair CCI meeting today

PM Imran Khan to chair CCI meeting today
Shahbaz Sharif indicted in money laundering case

Shahbaz Sharif indicted in money laundering case
PCB to announce Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour today

PCB to announce Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour today
Punjab launches Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen Scholarship worth Rs500m

Punjab launches Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen Scholarship worth Rs500m
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 11

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 11
Worsening situation: Pakistan's coronavirus death toll surges past 7,000

Worsening situation: Pakistan's coronavirus death toll surges past 7,000
Umrah package 2020: PIA announces fares for Jeddah, Medina

Umrah package 2020: PIA announces fares for Jeddah, Medina
GB Election 2020: Surveys reveal PTI ahead of PPP, PML-N

GB Election 2020: Surveys reveal PTI ahead of PPP, PML-N
Meera slams media for accusing 'a real-life heroine'

Meera slams media for accusing 'a real-life heroine'
Pakistan-China conference stresses on learning lessons from Beijing's poverty alleviation measures

Pakistan-China conference stresses on learning lessons from Beijing's poverty alleviation measures
20 dead in Dera Ismail Khan as Qingqi rickshaw falls into canal

20 dead in Dera Ismail Khan as Qingqi rickshaw falls into canal
Karachi Circular Railway to resume operations from Nov 16: Pakistan Railways

Karachi Circular Railway to resume operations from Nov 16: Pakistan Railways

Latest

view all