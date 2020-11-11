Pakistan fighting coronavirus 'resolutely and successfully',

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood addresses the regional conference on COVID-19 hosted by China. Photo: File

Pakistan on Wednesday told a regional conference said that it has been fighting coronavirus “resolutely and successfully” and is adopting all possible measures to “strengthen the existing health system”.

This was stated by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood while delivering remarks at vice ministerial level video conference on COVID-19 Response. The meeting was chaired by Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui with Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka participating in the conference.

The diplomat told the conference that Pakistan’s efforts in fighting coronavirus were also lauded by the WHO chief. He also shared that Pakistan was taking multiple public health, economic and poverty alleviation measures to effectively contain the pandemic.

“Despite COVID-19, Pakistan’s economy had shown signs of recovery and resilience with several key economic indicators being very promising.,” said Mahmood. He also hoped that post-COVID-19, the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will become the “hub of trade and economic activity for the region”.

“Both Pakistan and China, complying with strict SOPs, were taking effective measures to resume trade, flights, and people-to-people exchanges,” said the foreign secretary. He also appreciated the national flag carrier for resuming its weekly commercial flights to China and hoped that Beijing will soon allow Pakistani students to return to the country.

The Pakistani official also repeated that a coronavirus vaccine should be declared a “global public good when it is developed it should be “made available on an equitable basis”.

He also shared Pakistan and China’s collaboration in the Phase-III clinical trials of the vaccine was progressing well. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to support the idea of ‘Health Silk Road’ to deepen cooperation in the health sector.