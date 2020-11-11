Bilawal, Maryam to discuss future strategy of PDM today

PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) pictured with PML-N's Maryam Nawaz. Photo: PML-N

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are expected to meet today on the sidelines of the ongoing election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan, Geo News reported.

Both leaders are in the northern region for the past several days on a campaign trail ahead of the Sunday polls for the GB Legislative Assembly.

Geo News said Maryam and Bilawal are stationed at the same hotel.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz likens COVID-19 disease to PTI, PM Imran Khan



From the PPP, senator Sherry Rehman and Mustafa Khokhar will be meeting for tea, while PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbas, Ahsan Iqbal, and Pervez Rashid will also be in attendance.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the overall situation in the country, the future strategy of the PDM, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

