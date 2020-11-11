Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

PUBG Mobile Pakistan tournament with Rs10m prize is now live

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

PUBG/Handout/via Geo.tv

PUBG Pakistan, a popular online game officially known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, on Wednesday announced the second edition of its PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge, offering Rs10 million in prizes for the winners of the tournament.

Following its unparalleled run with last year’s challenge, PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge's second edition comes as one of the biggest e-sports events of the country, giving gamers a chance to put themselves on the map and be crowned champions.

PUBG/Handout/via Geo.tv

Check out how to enter PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge below!

PUBG Mobile Pakistan teams must ensure that they register within a week-long period that starts November 9, 2020, with the deadline set for Nov 15, 2020, on the game's website.

The open-to-all, flagship tournament provides an action-packed phenomenon of exuberance, grit, skill, and determination for the Pakistani gamers, who will tackle each other head on in the online multiplayer battle royale game.

In a healthy ecosystem that bolsters budding talent, PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge also provides an opportunity for young gamers to push their boundaries by leveraging their skills and showcasing their talent.

How to join the tournament?

How to play?

  • Progress to week-long period of in-game qualifiers
  • Play 15 matches over a week-long period
  • 10 best matches to be utilised to calculate rankings
  • 256 teams play to win five-day-long, first leg of online qualifiers
PUBG/Handout/via Geo.tv

Quarter- and semi-finals

  • 112 teams, along with 6 invited teams, fight over four days to enter semi-final
  • 64 teams to dominate leaderboard for four days in semi-finals
  • Fight to make it to top 16 slots
  • Epic online finals start as 16 teams fight over three action-packed days

Requirements

  • Registration open to all Pakistani residents
  • No limit to number of registrations
  • Players should have PUBG Mobile account above level 20
  • In-game qualifier matches valid when played during aforementioned seven-day period and with four registered squad players
  • Teams playing less than 10 matches will receive score on actual matches played
  • Five matches scheduled per day during finals season
PUBG/Handout/via Geo.tv

Millions in prizes

  • First position: Rs5 million
  • Second position: Rs2 million
  • Third position: Rs1 million
  • Cash prizes up to rank 16

With PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge, players not only get a chance to join an unforgettable gaming experience but are provided a stepping stone to their professional e-sports career.

More From Sci-Tech:

Apple Event 2020: Here's how to join the live-stream

Apple Event 2020: Here's how to join the live-stream
Apple Mac with in-house, ARM-based processors likely to be unveiled today

Apple Mac with in-house, ARM-based processors likely to be unveiled today
Trump’s ‘special treatment’ on Twitter at stake if he loses US Election 2020

Trump’s ‘special treatment’ on Twitter at stake if he loses US Election 2020
Apple facing shortage of power chips for iPhone 12: report

Apple facing shortage of power chips for iPhone 12: report
WhatsApp’s new feature will ask for ‘proof of misconduct’ upon reporting an account

WhatsApp’s new feature will ask for ‘proof of misconduct’ upon reporting an account
All you need to know about PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

All you need to know about PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X
WhatsApp reportedly working on disappearing message feature

WhatsApp reportedly working on disappearing message feature
'100 billion messages everyday': WhatsApp experiences record year amid COVID-19

'100 billion messages everyday': WhatsApp experiences record year amid COVID-19
Vampire bats observe social distancing when they are sick: study

Vampire bats observe social distancing when they are sick: study
Is Apple taking Google head on with its own search engine?

Is Apple taking Google head on with its own search engine?
Zoom makes video calls more secure, offers end-to-end encryption for users

Zoom makes video calls more secure, offers end-to-end encryption for users
Following Apple, Samsung may also ditch charger, earphones for Galaxy S21

Following Apple, Samsung may also ditch charger, earphones for Galaxy S21

Latest

view all