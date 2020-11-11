PUBG Mobile Pakistan tournament with Rs10m prize is now live

PUBG/Handout/via Geo.tv

PUBG Pakistan, a popular online game officially known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, on Wednesday announced the second edition of its PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge, offering Rs10 million in prizes for the winners of the tournament.

Following its unparalleled run with last year’s challenge, PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge's second edition comes as one of the biggest e-sports events of the country, giving gamers a chance to put themselves on the map and be crowned champions.



PUBG/Handout/via Geo.tv

Check out how to enter PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge below!

PUBG Mobile Pakistan teams must ensure that they register within a week-long period that starts November 9, 2020, with the deadline set for Nov 15, 2020, on the game's website.



The open-to-all, flagship tournament provides an action-packed phenomenon of exuberance, grit, skill, and determination for the Pakistani gamers, who will tackle each other head on in the online multiplayer battle royale game.



In a healthy ecosystem that bolsters budding talent, PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge also provides an opportunity for young gamers to push their boundaries by leveraging their skills and showcasing their talent.

How to join the tournament?

Form a squad with at least four members

Registrations open November 9-15, 2020

Players can register on PUBG Mobile Pakistan website in teams

How to play?

Progress to week-long period of in-game qualifiers

Play 15 matches over a week-long period

10 best matches to be utilised to calculate rankings

256 teams play to win five-day-long, first leg of online qualifiers

PUBG/Handout/via Geo.tv

Quarter- and semi-finals

112 teams, along with 6 invited teams, fight over four days to enter semi-final

64 teams to dominate leaderboard for four days in semi-finals

Fight to make it to top 16 slots

Epic online finals start as 16 teams fight over three action-packed days

Requirements

Registration open to all Pakistani residents

No limit to number of registrations



Players should have PUBG Mobile account above level 20

In-game qualifier matches valid when played during aforementioned seven-day period and with four registered squad players

Teams playing less than 10 matches will receive score on actual matches played

Five matches scheduled per day during finals season

PUBG/Handout/via Geo.tv

Millions in prizes

First position: Rs5 million

Second position: Rs2 million

Third position: Rs1 million

Cash prizes up to rank 16

With PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge, players not only get a chance to join an unforgettable gaming experience but are provided a stepping stone to their professional e-sports career.