PUBG Mobile Pakistan tournament with Rs10m prize is now live

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020
PUBG Pakistan, a popular online game officially known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, on Wednesday announced the second edition of its PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge, offering Rs10 million in prizes for the winners of the tournament.
Following its unparalleled run with last year’s challenge, PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge's second edition comes as one of the biggest e-sports events of the country, giving gamers a chance to put themselves on the map and be crowned champions.
Check out how to enter PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge below!
PUBG Mobile Pakistan teams must ensure that they register within a week-long period that starts November 9, 2020, with the deadline set for Nov 15, 2020, on the game's website.
The open-to-all, flagship tournament provides an action-packed phenomenon of exuberance, grit, skill, and determination for the Pakistani gamers, who will tackle each other head on in the online multiplayer battle royale game.
In a healthy ecosystem that bolsters budding talent, PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge also provides an opportunity for young gamers to push their boundaries by leveraging their skills and showcasing their talent.
With PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge, players not only get a chance to join an unforgettable gaming experience but are provided a stepping stone to their professional e-sports career.