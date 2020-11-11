Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan is a brat, copy cat: Sara Ali Khan pokes fun on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan sport matching checkered outfits.

Bollywood superstars Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan on Tuesday stepped out in matching checkered outfits for the promotion of their upcoming film Coolie No. 1.

Varun, in a post on Instagram, shared a photo of himself, sporting a yellow and blue outfit, with the Love Aaj Kal actress, who wore a red and blue off-shoulder dress with matching heels.

In the caption, Varun poked fun at Sara saying, "Check-mate. You fell for the bait. Now please don't hate. Because you are great @saraalikhan95."


In return, Sara on Instagram hit back with a few cheeky words of her own. 

"Varun Dhawan is a brat, Shayari chor... copy-cat, Don't worry I have more tricks in my hat... I'm the OG poetess- you forgot that!" the caption read. 



