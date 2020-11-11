Coronavirus update: Multiple PCAA employees at Karachi airport test positive for COVID-19

Soldiers patrol the premises of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

KARACHI: In the latest coronavirus update on Karachi, multiple Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) employees working at the Jinnah International Airport have tested positive for the novel COVID-19,.

The country recorded more than 1,700 new infections on Wednesday, according to data released by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).



Several PCAA employees working at the Jinnah International Airport contracted coronavirus and decided to self-isolate at home.

According to reports, the civil aviation employees have isolated themselves at their homes for 14 days, with their charges and duties handed over to other employees.

Last week, the PCAA Hyderabad Training Institute was sealed after 27 new cases of the coronavirus came to light.