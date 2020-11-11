Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Faisalabad woman accuses ex-husband and his friend of torturing, gang raping her

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

A representational image of a man assaulting a woman. Photo: file

FAISALABAD: A woman accused her former husband and his friend of gang-raping her on gunpoint, police said on Wednesday. 

Police said that the victim, a resident of the city's Jaranwala area, filed a complaint against her husband, and his friend, accusing them of gang-raping her. 

The woman said that her ex-husband had divorced her a month-and-a-half ago due to which she was living in a rented house. On November 6, he former husband and his friend, whom she identified as Amir, barged into her house and on gunpoint, gang-raped her. 

She said that the suspects tortured her by burning her with a cigarettes as they subjected her to sexual assault. 

SHO City Police Station said that a case has been registered against the suspects and raids are being conducted to arrest them. 

