Katrina Kaif stuns in white as she shares snap from Maldives

Katrina Kaif left fans awe-struck as she shared a picture on Instagram of her enjoying the Maldives.

The Bollywood diva's snap featured her true beauty glowing as she donned white swimwear while being surrounded by the vastness of the blue ocean.

Katrina, who is currently in Maldives for shooting, is clearly having a good time as she captioned the post: "Paradise found".

On the work front, Katrina will be seen working in an upcoming horror comedy Phone Booth with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.







