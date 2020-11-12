Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades called to NCB office for questioning

Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Thursday were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning related to the drug case.

Despite Arjun being the first to arrive in the office, Gabriella was seen leaving before him in the evening.

She was called in for questioning after NCB officials conducted a raid at her boyfriend's Mumbai residence.

Following the raid, officials reportedly recovered medicines under the NDPS Act.

According to a report by the Times of India, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the agency said that laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and other documents were recovered from Arjun's house.



It was because of Gabriella's brother Agisialos Demetriades' arrest, the NCB officials proceeded to raid the actor's residence and call the couple in for questioning.

