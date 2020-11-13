Can't connect right now! retry
Pak vs NZ: Green shirts to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Lincoln

Pakistan team is scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is during the New Zealand tour. Photo file

Challenges lie ahead for the Pakistan Cricket Team as they endeavor on a series with New Zealand amid the coronavirus pandemic, Geo News reported on Friday.

When the green shirts arrive in the pacific country, they will be quarantined for 14 days. The players will be tested for the coronavirus on the third, sixth, and twelfth days of isolation.

The squad will be allowed to move freely once the quarantine period is over.

This is part of the COVID-19 SOPs enforced by the Jacinda Ardern-led government in New Zealand. 

The country, which managed to eliminate community-transmitted COVID-19 twice, reported four new cases on Friday, all in managed isolation. So far, the country has reported 1,639 infections and 25 deaths - one of the lowest tallies in the world. 

Read more: Misbah-ul-Haq announces Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the players and 20-member support staff are scheduled to depart for Lincoln on November 23. The squad also includes Shaheens, who will be playing against New Zealand A during the tour.

The PCB said that Test players not involved in the T20Is against New Zealand will be available for selection for Shaheens.

