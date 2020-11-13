PSL 2020: Security no longer an issue, it's all about coronavirus, says PCB CEO

PCB CEO Wasim Khan says the closing ceremony for the PSL 5 will be “low-key” due to the coronavirus. Photo: File

PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan on Friday said security was no longer an issue for international players wanting to come to Pakistan.

"Coronavirus," he said, "has taken centre stage."

Speaking to Geo Pakistan ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, Wasim said it's a "very big thing that security is no longer an issue".

"It's very good that people are trusting us. Players from across the world are now coming to Pakistan," he added. He said the board was now only concerned about ensuring players are safe in terms of COVID-19 protocols.

The PCB CEO said the board had been working with security forces on the security situation since 2015, adding that it was a “great achievement” for Pakistan.

Low-key

Wasim stressed it was important for the board to finish the remaining matches of PSL2020, which had been abandoned earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Every good story needs to come to an end," he said.

The PCB CEO said the closing ceremony would be 'low-key' due to the pandemic. The matches, too, will be without spectators.

Rooting for Lahore

When asked if he was rooting for any team, Wasim said since he lived in Lahore, he will be supporting the Qalandars.

'No new addition of teams'

Speaking on new teams for the next edition of the PSL, Wasim said the board was right now working on making the current teams sustainable.

"We are developing a model for them and are holding meetings with franchises over it."

New venues

Wasim said the board wanted to hold PSL matches in Peshawar, adding that it might be possible in the seventh edition in 2022.

Next PSL

Talking about the 2021 edition, Wasim said the board was "monitoring the situation". He said the decision to allow matches with a crowd in the stands would depend on the coronavirus situation next year.

"[It depends on] if we can allow fans, and how many of them," he said. "PCB's first and foremost priority is players' and officials' safety."