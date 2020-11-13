Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Juhi Chawla’s father once rejected Salman Khan’s marriage proposal: Watch

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Juhi Chawla’s father once rejected Salman Khan’s marriage proposal: Watch

Despite being happily married to Jay Mehta currently, Juhi Chawla was once the apple of Salman Khan’s eye. His adoration for Juhi was so great at the time that he even turned to her father and asked for the star’s hand in marriage.

This past claim has resurfaced via an old interview were the Being Human star was quoted telling a TV show host that Juhi is an “adorable girl” and just “very sweet.”

In his interview the rising star at the time was quoted saying, “She is very sweet. Adorable girl. I toh (even) asked her father if he will let her get married to me. He said no.” reason being that I “Don’t fit the bill, I guess.”

Check it out below:

Juhi’s current marriage to Jay Mehta is a love story for the ages. The actress tied the knot with Metha in a private ceremony back in the day and only a few were made aware of the union at the time. 

Currently the duo share two beautiful children, a daughter named Janhavi and a son named Arjun and the entire family intends to spend Juhi's 53rd brithday celebrations with close family in toe. 

According to Hindustan Times, Juhi's birthday traditions have changed slightly this year. “Luckily, the lockdown happened, and we woke up to family celebrations, and being together, realising how comfortable and joyful that is to do. How we missed out on these things, and are not busy running after other people and bigger celebrations. This is a good time... Diwali bhi hai, birthday bhi, let me call my extended family.”

More From Bollywood:

My boldest role ever: Priyanka Chopra as Aitraaz hits 16 years

My boldest role ever: Priyanka Chopra as Aitraaz hits 16 years

Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades called to NCB office for questioning

Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades called to NCB office for questioning

Katrina Kaif stuns in white as she shares snap from Maldives

Katrina Kaif stuns in white as she shares snap from Maldives
Kangana Ranaut looks regal in breath-taking attire at brother's wedding

Kangana Ranaut looks regal in breath-taking attire at brother's wedding

Ranbir Kapoor values relationship with Alia Bhatt more than all his past romances

Ranbir Kapoor values relationship with Alia Bhatt more than all his past romances
Boney Kapoor recalls how he confessed his love for Sridevi to his ex-wife

Boney Kapoor recalls how he confessed his love for Sridevi to his ex-wife
Tamannaah Bhatia feared she would die during distressing coronavirus battle

Tamannaah Bhatia feared she would die during distressing coronavirus battle
Kareena Kapoor wants to have a daughter as she expects second child with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor wants to have a daughter as she expects second child with Saif Ali Khan
Varun Dhawan is a brat, copy cat: Sara Ali Khan pokes fun on Instagram

Varun Dhawan is a brat, copy cat: Sara Ali Khan pokes fun on Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan shuts down troll calling him a farmer with a hilarious reply

Abhishek Bachchan shuts down troll calling him a farmer with a hilarious reply
Sara Ali Khan’s exchange with a photographer has fans chuckling

Sara Ali Khan’s exchange with a photographer has fans chuckling

Shah Rukh Khan explains why he and Akshay Kumar can never work together

Shah Rukh Khan explains why he and Akshay Kumar can never work together

Latest

view all