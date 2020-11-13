India's confirmed losses 'much more' than it is acknowledging: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers alert in case of any suspicious behaviour. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Army said it has inflicted substantial losses on Indian troops which has been accepted by the Indian media as well, warning New Delhi that such provocative acts in future "will be responded in the same coin".



The military's media wing, in a statement on Friday, said that Indian forces targeted civilian population along the Line of Control after being "humiliated" at the hands of local freedom fighters in occupied Kashmir, opposite Neelum Valley on the night of November 7/8.



"[The Indian Army] suffered few casualties including four soldiers. To ward off the humiliation faced by the Indian Army in front of the domestic audience, instead of finding the reasons from within and addressing the same, on 13 November 2020, the Indian Army opted for resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of all calibers, including artillery and heavy mortars, along the LOC in various sectors of AJ&K," said the ISPR.



The military's media wing said that Indian forces not only resorted to engaging Pakistan's military posts but also targeted civilian population across the LoC which resulted in the martyrdom of four persons and 12 getting injured.



"Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to the Indian Army, and effectively targeted those Indian posts which engaged innocent civilians," said the ISPR. "As a result, substantial losses, both in terms of men and material, have been incurred on to Indian troops which have also been accepted by Indian media."

The ISPR stated that the Indian Army's losses were much more what they were acknowledging, adding that one brave Pakistani soldier was martyred in this exchange while five others were injured.



The armed forces made it clear that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and the Pakistan Army pursues the same aspirations. However, it warned India from committing any further acts of aggression and if it does, should be prepared to receive a befitting response.



"We stand committed to defend the motherland and our Kashmiri brethren even at the cost of our blood and lives. We assure, that all such provocative acts shall continue to be responded in the same coin," said the ISPR.



One martyred, 3 injured as Indian troops resort to unprovoked shelling along LoC: ISPR

Earlier, the ISPR had spoken about the exchange between the two sides after India resorted to unprovoked aggression across the LoC.



"#IndianArmy troops #CFV in Rakhchikri & Khanjar Sectors along #LOC targeting civil population with rockets & mortars in Tari Band & Samahni villages. 1 citizen embraced shahadat, 3 civilians incl 2 women got injured.

"#PakArmy responded effectively targeting Indian Army posts," the ISPR had tweeted.



A few months ago, the Foreign Office had said India has "been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons" along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB).

It said India has committed over 2,150 ceasefire violations in 2020, terming them "egregious violations of international law” that were part of New Delhi's "consistent attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC” and a threat to regional peace and security.

Pakistan has been consistently summoning senior Indian diplomats to register its strong protests over New Delhi's CFVs along the LoC that often result in serious injuries to and martyrdom of innocent civilians.