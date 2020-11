SWAT: Before she lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz warmed up a PML-N Swat rally by speaking to them in Pashto.



My Pakhtuns of Swat, my brothers and my sisters," she said in Pashto. "Hope you are good. Do you miss Nawaz Sharif?"

The crowd cheered and responded to the PML-N leader's statements with enthusiasm.