Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth struggled through pain of childbirth while Philip played squash on streets

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Prince Philip snubbed Queen Elizabeth leaving her alone during 30-hour-labour

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's marriage has only survived all these years because of how they turned a blind eye towards each other's mistakes. 

According to royal experts, there was once a time when Philip left the Queen battling for her life all alone during extremely painful 30-hour-labour.

The Duke of Edinburgh snubbed the monarch so bad that he preferred playing squash over being with her during the stressful time.

Royal commentator Roberto Fiorito revealed that the Queen struggled through the pain of childbirth, via delivering Prince Charles, alone in a converted room at Buckingham Palace.

"The Prince of Wales arrived via C-section in a delivery that took place in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, which was converted into a mini-hospital for the occasion," Fiorito said.

"Queen Elizabeth was in labour for 30 hours with Charles and Prince Philip played squash with his private secretary during the time," she added.

Fiorito mentioned how accompanying your wife during labour wasn't a thing back then,.

"It isn't a dig, that's obviously very customary, men weren't present for births at that time, it wasn't a thing.

"But when Philip got the good word, he ran upstairs to meet his son and remarked he looked like a plum pudding while gifting his wife with red roses and carnations. So crazy and sweet, it was a big deal," the expert continued. 

More From Entertainment:

'The Crown's Emma Corrin says meeting a royal would be as awkward as 'running into an ex'

'The Crown's Emma Corrin says meeting a royal would be as awkward as 'running into an ex'
Princess Diana would have gone to any length to bring William and Harry together

Princess Diana would have gone to any length to bring William and Harry together
Prince Charles steps into the fashion world with latest venture

Prince Charles steps into the fashion world with latest venture

Pharrell Williams gives fans lesson on empathy and the value of kindness

Pharrell Williams gives fans lesson on empathy and the value of kindness
Jennifer Aniston confesses she loved Vince Vaughn after Brad Pitt left her heartbroken

Jennifer Aniston confesses she loved Vince Vaughn after Brad Pitt left her heartbroken
Taylor Swift gives rare insight into relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift gives rare insight into relationship with Joe Alwyn
Tristan Thompson tells Kris Jenner he's sorry for being unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian twice

Tristan Thompson tells Kris Jenner he's sorry for being unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian twice
Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian have secret long-term goals?

Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian have secret long-term goals?
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks radiant in new photos

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks radiant in new photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire new team as they prepare to unveil Archewell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire new team as they prepare to unveil Archewell
Kim Kardashian bursts into tears remembering her father

Kim Kardashian bursts into tears remembering her father
Jennifer Aniston's pal shares interesting facts about 'Friends' star

Jennifer Aniston's pal shares interesting facts about 'Friends' star

Latest

view all