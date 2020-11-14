Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares how she was advised to deal with depression

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Ira Khan turned to her social media with another video, wearing her heart on her sleeve about her mental illness

B-Town superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been openly talking about her struggle with depression since the past few weeks.

The star child turned to her social media with another video, wearing her heart on her sleeve about her mental illness and how those around her reacted and advised her on dealing with it the ordeal.

“What can you say to someone who’s depressed as way of advice when you don’t really know how their depression is effecting them?” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Ira said that she realized she should not have been running away from her battle by keeping herself busy, something she came to understand after visiting four doctors.

She went on to say how she also consulted her parents and aunt as her step-mom ‘Kiran aunty’.

“I used to work out a lot, but now I’m scared of working out, which is frustrating, because I loved working out a lot,” she said.


Back in October, Ira had made public her battle with depression as she said in an Instagram post: “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now.”

“For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better.”

More From Bollywood:

Arjun Rampal lauds NCB's efforts in Bollywood's drugs case after 7-hour interrogation

Arjun Rampal lauds NCB's efforts in Bollywood's drugs case after 7-hour interrogation

Sara Ali Khan proves she's the queen of jokes in this video

Sara Ali Khan proves she's the queen of jokes in this video
Juhi Chawla’s father once rejected Salman Khan’s marriage proposal: Watch

Juhi Chawla’s father once rejected Salman Khan’s marriage proposal: Watch
My boldest role ever: Priyanka Chopra as Aitraaz hits 16 years

My boldest role ever: Priyanka Chopra as Aitraaz hits 16 years

Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades called to NCB office for questioning

Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades called to NCB office for questioning

Katrina Kaif stuns in white as she shares snap from Maldives

Katrina Kaif stuns in white as she shares snap from Maldives
Kangana Ranaut looks regal in breath-taking attire at brother's wedding

Kangana Ranaut looks regal in breath-taking attire at brother's wedding

Ranbir Kapoor values relationship with Alia Bhatt more than all his past romances

Ranbir Kapoor values relationship with Alia Bhatt more than all his past romances
Boney Kapoor recalls how he confessed his love for Sridevi to his ex-wife

Boney Kapoor recalls how he confessed his love for Sridevi to his ex-wife
Tamannaah Bhatia feared she would die during distressing coronavirus battle

Tamannaah Bhatia feared she would die during distressing coronavirus battle
Kareena Kapoor wants to have a daughter as she expects second child with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor wants to have a daughter as she expects second child with Saif Ali Khan
Varun Dhawan is a brat, copy cat: Sara Ali Khan pokes fun on Instagram

Varun Dhawan is a brat, copy cat: Sara Ali Khan pokes fun on Instagram

Latest

view all