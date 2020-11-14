Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Arjun Rampal lauds NCB's efforts in Bollywood's drugs case after 7-hour interrogation

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were questioned for seven hours by NCB

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has denied all connections to the industry’s drug nexus as he was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday.

The Rock On star and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were questioned for seven hours while his friend Paul Bartel was taken into custody, revealed an NCB official, per Hindustan Times.

Talking to reporters after getting grilled, Rampal said: "I have nothing to do with drugs. I have prescription for the medicine which was found at my residence and the prescription has been handed over to NCB officials.”

"I am cooperating with the investigation and the NCB officials are doing a good job,” he added.

An official of the NCB revealed that Rampal’s friend, Bartel, a foreign national, was arrested after interrogation after which the actor and his girlfriend were also grilled on Friday. 

