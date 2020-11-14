Vijay Raaz breaks silence on sexual abuse charges

Vijay Raaz claimed that he was the victim here as his name had been sullied

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz has broken his silence after he was alleged of molesting a crew member on the set of his upcoming film.

During a recent interview with Bombay Times, the actor claimed that he was the victim here as his name had been sullied owing to the allegations placed against him.

“Women’s safety is of prime concern. I have a 21-year-old daughter, so I understand the gravity of the situation. I am all for an investigation by the authorities,” he said.

“However, to ostracise me, suspend and terminate my services from my forthcoming films even before any sort of investigation, is shocking. I have no words to express. It’s a very dangerous place to be in. I have been working in the film industry for 23 years!” he said.

“People are bound to make judgements without hearing the other side of the story. No matter what the outcome of this case, aap pe ek thappa lag jaata hai (you’re branded for life). I have been pronounced guilty even before the investigation,” he continued.

“My right to earn a livelihood is badly affected. Am I not the victim here? My old father who lives in Delhi, also has to face the society and so does my young daughter,” he added.

He recalled how he had been working with that crew member for years and had reached a level of comfort.

“It’s how we are with each other. Yet, when I was told she felt uncomfortable, I apologised. This was in front of the entire crew. My apology meant I respect your feelings. But it didn’t mean that I acknowledged the claims made later at the police station. Saying sorry doesn’t always mean that you are wrong,” he said.

“It means you respect someone’s feelings more. I also have responsibilities and I need a job. Mere itney saalon ki mehnat (my years of hard work) can go down the drain if people jump to conclusions without verifying the claims. This should not be one-sided. Truth prevails but the damage is done,” he said.