Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

PSL 2020 Live Score: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 32

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 32nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at National Stadium, Karachi.

Keep refreshing the page for timely updates.

Live updates of the match are available below the line.


End of third over — Peshawar Zalmi: 16/1

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, four runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, no run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, no run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, no run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, no run.

End of second over — Peshawar Zalmi: 11/1

Haris Rauf to Imam-ul-Haq, no run.

Haris Rauf to Imam-ul-Haq, six.

Haris Rauf to Imam-ul-Haq, no run — wide.

Haris Rauf to Imam-ul-Haq, no run.

Haris Rauf to Imam-ul-Haq, no run.

Haris Rauf to Sohaib Maqsood, one run.

End of first over — Peshawar Zalmi: 4/1

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, no run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Imam-ul-Haq, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Haider Ali, out.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Imam-ul-Haq, one run.

The first over kicks off.

Imam Ul Haq and Haider Ali open for Peshawar Zalmi, while Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls first from Lahore Qalandars.

The teams:

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar, Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Mohammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilber Hussain

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam Ul Haq, Haider Ali, Faf du Plessis, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Hardus Viljoen, Wahab Riaz, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Irfan, Saqib Mahmood, Rahat Ali

Lahore Qalandars decide to bowl first after winning the toss.

'Forever in our hearts': Dean Jones remembered as PSL 2020 resumes in Karachi

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans to qualify for final after thrilling Super Over

PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi take on Lahore Qalandars in first eliminator today

Haris Rauf aims to become best bowler in 2020

PSL 5: Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans to reach finals

'Fit' Afridi looks forward to remainder of PSL 2020

WATCH: Fans respond with excited videos of PCB's Hasan Ali #gharpecricket challenge

Who holds the record for the highest partnership in PSL 2020?

PSL 2020: Hasnain leads all bowlers with highest number of wickets

PSL 2020: Chris Lynn highest run getter of tournament so far

PSL 2020: Security no longer an issue, it's all about coronavirus, says PCB CEO

PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars’ combination is good, says skipper Sohail Akhtar

