PSL 2020 Live Score: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 32

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 32nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at National Stadium, Karachi.

End of third over — Peshawar Zalmi: 16/1

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, four runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, no run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, no run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, no run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, no run.

End of second over — Peshawar Zalmi: 11/1

Haris Rauf to Imam-ul-Haq, no run.

Haris Rauf to Imam-ul-Haq, six.

Haris Rauf to Imam-ul-Haq, no run — wide.

Haris Rauf to Imam-ul-Haq, no run.

Haris Rauf to Imam-ul-Haq, no run.



Haris Rauf to Sohaib Maqsood, one run.



End of first over — Peshawar Zalmi: 4/1



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, no run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Imam-ul-Haq, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohaib Maqsood, one run.



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Haider Ali, out.



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Imam-ul-Haq, one run.

The first over kicks off.



Imam Ul Haq and Haider Ali open for Peshawar Zalmi, while Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls first from Lahore Qalandars.



The teams:



Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar, Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Mohammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilber Hussain

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam Ul Haq, Haider Ali, Faf du Plessis, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Hardus Viljoen, Wahab Riaz, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Irfan, Saqib Mahmood, Rahat Ali

Lahore Qalandars decide to bowl first after winning the toss.

